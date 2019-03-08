Tarasenko scores, Allen solid as Blues beat Kings 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped 28 shots for his 19th career shutout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night.

Tyler Bozak, Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev also scored for Blues, who won back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles to open their three-game California road trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists. Allen's shutout was his third this season.

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings, who have lost 12 of their past 13 games.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead 25 seconds into the second period when Tarasenko scored his 28th goal. The Blues broke out on the rush and Tarasenko fired a wrist shot from the far edge of the left circle into the top right corner.

Tarasenko totaled four points (goal, three assists) against the Ducks and Kings, contining his strong play away from home this season. He has 19 goals and 37 points in 34 road games.

Bozak put the Blues up 2-0 with 1:18 left in the second, and O'Reilly made it 3-0 by tipping in Schenn's pass with 1.1 seconds remaining in the period.

Barbashev capped the scoring at 8:13 of the third period.

NOTES: Schenn has four points in two games since returning from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss six games. ... Los Angeles was shut out for the third time. ... The Blues are 13-4-2 on the road in 2019.

