Taylor scores 24, Incarnate Word rallies to 80-78 win in OT

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Morgan Taylor scored 24 points, including a 3-point basket that forced a tie in regulation and a drive in the paint with 26 seconds left in overtime as Incarnate Word battled past North Dakota State 79-78 Saturday at the Islands of the Bahamas showcase.

Charles Brown III scored 14 points, including a clutch 3-pointer late in overtime and Cody Graham added 12 as Incarnate Word (4-2), which trailed for all but eight minutes, fought from 15 points down in the second half.

Brown's 3 put the Cardinals up 78-76 with 58 seconds left in OT and Morgan's drive answered a pair of Bison free throws for the final margin. Taylor rebounded a missed 3 and Incarnate Word controlled the final seconds. The win was the first against a Division-I opponent for Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham.

Tyson Ward led North Dakota State (1-3) with 14 points, Rocky Krueser 13 and Jared Samuelson 12 with a trio of 3-pointers in a contest that saw 11 ties and 15 lead changes.

The Bison led 61-46 after a Deng Geu dunk midway through the second half, but a 9-0 run by Incarnate Word cut that in half, and treys by Antoine Smith, Jr. and Taylor in the final minute forced a 74-74 tie.