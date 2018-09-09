Texans-Patriots Stats
|Houston
|3
|3
|7
|7—20
|New England
|7
|14
|3
|3—27
|First Quarter
NE_Gronkowski 21 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:50.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 42, 2:33.
|Second Quarter
NE_White 12 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:38.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 36, 9:01.
NE_Dorsett 4 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :14.
|Third Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 39, 6:02.
Hou_Blue 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 1:52.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 35, 9:48.
Hou_Ellington 5 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:08.
A_65,878.
___
|Hou
|NE
|First downs
|21
|23
|Total Net Yards
|325
|389
|Rushes-yards
|34-167
|31-122
|Passing
|158
|267
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-156
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-34-1
|26-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-10
|Punts
|6-38.3
|6-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-44
|6-36
|Time of Possession
|28:50
|31:10
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 20-98, Watson 8-40, Blue 5-36, Hopkins 1-(minus 7). New England, Burkhead 18-64, Hill 4-25, White 5-18, Patterson 3-13, Brady 1-2.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 17-34-1-176. New England, Brady 26-39-1-277.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 8-78, Ellington 4-37, Akins 2-11, Thomas 1-27, Ervin 1-12, Miller 1-11. New England, Gronkowski 7-123, Dorsett 7-66, White 4-38, Develin 4-22, Hogan 1-11, Hill 1-6, Patterson 1-6, Burkhead 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.