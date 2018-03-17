Texas A&M and DePaul set for second round matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Doug Bruno and Gary Blair are good friends off the court. Their coaching styles at DePaul and Texas A&M are very different.

Their two teams will meet on Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament as the fourth-seeded Aggies host the No. 5 Blue Demons.

"I'm the anti-Blair when it comes to how we coach our teams," Bruno said. "He wants to call every play. I want to let our players play."

The Blue Demons players agree.

"Coach gives us the greenest light in America," DePaul senior guard Amarah Coleman said. "Around a lot of programs, you're really limited on what shots you can take. And he really presses that. As long as you are open, you can shoot it. And I think that brings a lot of confidence in our shooting."

DePaul understandably receives attention for its stellar 3-point shooting, but it's the quickness in the Demons' transition game and their ability to get to the bucket that makes them good. That's a concern for Blair.

"The biggest problem is going to be Khaalia (Hillsman)," said Blair of his starting center. "Can she go out and guard a five player not from here to you and worry about the paint touches? She's going to have to go out."

DePaul's chief problem is finding a way to contain Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter, while also dealing with an Aggie team that can score well inside.

"This player (Carter) is on a pace to score 3,000 points and a pace to have over 600 assists in her career," said Bruno. "I mean that's Kelsey Plum numbers. And you're talking about a player that has been able to hone her skills in a very tough league, the Southeastern Conference, against a very strong opposition. So this is a really, really talented player out there."

A&M got a 3-point primer by playing Drake in the first round.

"The difference is DePaul drives the ball and Drake is a 3-point shooting team and a midrange shooting team," Blair said. "So a little bit difference in style and athleticism."

By hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 90-79 opening win against Oklahoma, DePaul moved to 410 3-pointers made in a season. It's the first time in school history the Blue Demons have had more than 400. DePaul has hit double digit 3-pointers in 16 of the last 19 games.

The last time the Aggies advanced beyond the second round was in 2014, when A&M reached the Elite Eight and lost to UConn. The Aggies defeated DePaul in the Sweet 16 that year. Both were ranked teams when they last met in at Reed Arena in 2016, with the Blue Demons winning, 80-66. Four of the expected starters Sunday played in that game.