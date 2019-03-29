Texas Southern tops Louisiana-Monroe 108-102 in 3OT

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyrik Armstrong had a season-high 32 points as Texas Southern defeated Louisiana-Monroe 108-102 in triple overtime in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jeremy Combs had 27 points for Texas Southern (24-13). Eden Ewing scored a career-high 23 points. Devocio Butler had 12 points for the visitors.

Michael Ertel made a half-court heave at the end of the first overtime to force the second OT.

Texas Southern scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (2-0), while it was the first game in which Louisiana-Monroe reached the 100-point threshold.

The 108 points were a season best for Texas Southern.

Ertel had 24 points for the Warhawks (19-16). Travis Munnings added 22 points. Tyree White had 17 points.

