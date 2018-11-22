The Latest: ASU wins heavyweight division MGM Main Event.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the MGM Main Event (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Luguentz Dort scored 33 points and Arizona State beat Utah State 87-82 on Wednesday night to win the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Main Event.

Dort's tally placed him third in program history for single-game scoring by a freshman, behind Mario Bennett (35 in 1992) and Jahii Carson (34 in 2013).

The Sun Devils (5-0) used a balance of perimeter shooting and points in the paint to overcome a seven-point deficit early in the first half, while Dort led the charge in the second half, scoring 19 in the final 20 minutes.

Taeshon Cherry added 15 points for the Sun Devils, while Remy Martin added 13 and Kimani Lawrence chipped in with 10.

Arizona State has won 18 consecutive non-conference games during the regular season.

Utah State (5-1) was led by Sam Merrill and Dwayne Brown Jr., who scored 27 and 14, respectively.

___

7:30 p.m.

Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary's on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event's heavyweight division.

Saint Mary's took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman's powerful slam dunk.

The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.

Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.