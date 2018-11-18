The Latest: Ball State tops Appalachian State 94-86 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Charleston Classic college basketball tournament (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Tayler Persons scored 10 of his 29 points in overtime and Ball State held on to defeat Appalachian State 94-86 in the seventh-place game at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Cardinals (2-3) held an 11-point lead with 2:43 left before the Mountaineers (1-4) rallied with a 17-6 run to tie things at 80 on Ronshad Shabazz's layup and to force overtime.

After that, it was all Ball State. Persons fueled an 11-0 start to the extra period as the Cardinals took control.

Shabazz finished with a career-high 37 points for Appalachian State.

___

9:45 a.m.

No. 16 Virginia Tech will take on No. 23 Purdue for the championship at the Charleston Classic on Sunday night.

The Hokies (3-0) are playing for their first in-season tournament title in coach Buzz Williams' five seasons.

The Boilermakers (4-0) have won a tournament crown in two of the past three seasons.

Virginia Tech defeated Ball State and Northeastern to advance to the final, with guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring 21 and 20 points in the victories.

Purdue is led by guard Carsen Edwards, who's had 23 or more points in every game. He scored 25 points in defeating Appalachian State and 29 points in the semifinal win over Davidson.

The championship is the last of four games on the final day of the eight-team tournament.

Ball State and Appalachian State start things off in the seventh-place game before Alabama faces Wichita State for fifth. Davidson and Northeastern play for third place.

___

