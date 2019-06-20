The Latest: Sharks' Thornton wants to play another season

From left, Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Binnington and Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues pose with the Stanley Cup on the red carpet before the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NHL Awards show (all times local):

5:21 p.m.

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton will turn 40 on July 2, and he can't wait to get back on the ice when training camp begins in September.

Walking the red carpet at the NHL Awards on Wednesday, Thornton put to rest any speculation he would retire after 22 years.

"I take it year by year, and I think that's a healthy way to do it," he said. "I was relatively healthy this year, which was nice. I don't have to rehab this year, which is great. The training aspects are much different than they used to be. I think the physicality is there, but I think it's less. The guys' bodies don't wear down like they used to. Nutrition is good. It's a combination of everything that allows players to play a little longer these days."

Thornton doesn't have a contract with the Sharks for next season, and the $92 million, eight-year deal given to defenseman Erik Karlsson this week could complicate his return.

___

5:12 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie.

The 20-year-old Pettersson beat out St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the award. Pettersson joins Pavel Bure (1992) as the only Calder winners in Canucks history.

Pettersson provided an offensive jolt to the Canucks in his first North American season, scoring a goal on his first NHL shot and seamlessly adapting to the world's best league. One year after Vancouver drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2017, Pettersson posted a rookie-best 28 goals and 38 assists as a tremendous playmaker with a wicked shot.

Pettersson is the 31st player in NHL history to lead all rookies in goals, assists and points.

___

4:48 p.m.

The biggest names in hockey are at the Mandalay Bay Events Center for the annual NHL Awards show.

The NHL hands out its regular-season trophies Wednesday night at a star-studded event hosted by Kenan Thompson and featuring presenters ranging from Canadian game show host Alex Trebek to St. Louis Blues superfan Jon Hamm.

The finalists for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player are Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby and Edmonton center Connor McDavid.

___

