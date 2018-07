The Latest: Pachulia signing 1-year deal with Pistons

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on NBA Free Agency (all times EDT):

7:40 p.m.

Zaza Pachulia is signing a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

A person familiar with the terms confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person confirmed it on terms of anonymity because the Pistons had not announced the signing.

Pachulia was with the Golden State Warriors in each of the last two seasons, winning championships both years and starting 127 of a possible 164 regular-season games. Detroit becomes the sixth team for the 34-year-old center, a career 6.9-point-per-game scorer. The Pistons waived center Eric Moreland earlier Sunday, presumably the precursor to the Pachulia signing.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas.

___

5:10 p.m.

Brook Lopez has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the terms to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by the Bucks.

The 30-year-old Lopez is going into his 11th NBA season. He averaged 13 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and has averaged 17.9 points over his career.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas.

___

2 p.m.

Zach LaVine is staying with the Chicago Bulls, after the team matched a four-year, $80 million offer sheet that he got from the Sacramento Kings.

The Bulls made the announcement Sunday, two days after the Kings and LaVine agreed to the offer terms. LaVine was a restricted free agent, which meant the Bulls had right of first refusal. It was expected that the Bulls would match, and now they have.

LaVine has missed 91 of a possible 162 games over the past two seasons because of injuries, and the Bulls will have some language in this contract protecting them if his surgically repaired left knee remains problematic. He appeared in only 24 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 16.7 points on 38 percent shooting.

"Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball," Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said.

"We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We're thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward."

The Bulls acquired LaVine a year ago, as part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler from Chicago to Minnesota.

"We're excited now that we get to keep him," Paxson said.