Air Titan track drying trucks drive on the track during a rain delay before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Brooklyn, Mich. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR's Cup Series race at Michigan (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Clint Bowyer won his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season when Sunday's event at Michigan was called early because of rain.

Bowyer beat out Kevin Harvick on a restart to begin the third stage, and then the race went under caution when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went into the wall. The rain put a stop to the race.

Harvick was second, and pole winner Kurt Busch finished third, completing a sweep of the top three for Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Busch was fourth, the lone Toyota near the top in a race dominated by Ford.

6:30 p.m.

Kevin Harvick won the second stage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

Harvick took the lead on a 90th-lap restart and was ahead when the second stage ended after lap 120. The race is supposed be 200 laps and 400 miles, but it's now official if rain halts the competition early.

Stewart-Haas Racing swept the top three spots in the second stage with Harvick, Clint Bowyer and pole winner Kurt Busch.

5:35 p.m.

Ryan Blaney won the first stage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan, prevailing in a one-lap sprint after a caution.

The caution came after Matt Kenseth's car spun toward the infield. The restart came on the 60th and final lap of the first stage. Blaney came away with his fourth stage win of the year. Kyle Larson, who has won the last three Cup races at Michigan, was second in the stage.

The race is scheduled for 200 laps and 400 miles, but rain already delayed the start and could again be a factor.

5 p.m.

NASCAR's Cup Series race Sunday started after a rain delay of about 2 1-2 hours, and pole winner Kurt Busch is the leader after 25 laps.

Three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — points leader Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones — had to start at the back because of inspection failures related to the splitter.

Saturday's Xfinity race was shortened from 125 laps to 91 because of rain, and there's certainly a chance of a similar outcome Sunday.

2:30 p.m.

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is being delayed by rain.

The bad weather isn't a huge surprise after Saturday's Xfinity race was shortened by rain. Xfinity qualifying was canceled Saturday and so was a Cup practice.

Kyle Larson has won three straight Cup races at Michigan, but he was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

1:30 p.m.

Kyle Larson has won three straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan. He'll try to make it four in a row Sunday.

Larson was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have combined to win nine of the 14 races this year on the Cup circuit. Brad Keselowski is still winless and would love to break that drought in his home state at Michigan International Speedway. He's never won a Cup race at MIS.

The weather could be an issue again Sunday. The Xfinity race Saturday was shortened because of rain.

