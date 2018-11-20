The Latest: San Diego State beats Xavier 79-74 in Maui

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) goes up for a basket over San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Duke guard Tre Jones (3) goes up for a basket over San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: San Diego State beats Xavier 79-74 in Maui 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational (all times local):

11:43 a.m.

Jalen McDaniels scored 25 points, Devin Watson added 21 and San Diego State held off Xavier 79-74 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.

San Diego State (3-1) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its Maui opener and fell behind by 19 early against Xavier (2-3). The Aztecs answered with a 19-3 run to pull within three by halftime and had an early 16-2 run in the second half to go up 58-49.

Xavier took No. 8 Auburn to overtime in its Maui opener and rallied against San Diego State, pulling within 64-63 with three minutes left.

The Aztecs pushed the lead back to six and hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 47 seconds to face the winner between Iowa State and Illinois on Wednesday

Quentin Goodin led Xavier with 20 points.

___

9:30 a.m.

The second day of the Maui Invitational kicks off with loser's bracket games between Xavier and San Diego State, Iowa State and Illinois.

The marquee games come later.

Top-ranked Duke will put its undefeated Maui Invitational record on the line when it faces No. 8 Auburn in the semifinals. The five-time champion Blue Devils routed San Diego State in their opener.

The Tigers knocked off Xavier.

The nightcap features two of the West's top teams: No. 3 Gonzaga against Arizona.

The Zags had a hard time deciphering Illinois' constant pressure to win their opener, while the Wildcats needed 30 minutes to find themselves in beating Iowa State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25