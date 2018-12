The Latest: Frank Gore injures left ankle.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) runs back to the bench after he intercepted the ball and ran it in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Atlanta.

The Latest on NFL's Week 15 (all times Eastern):

2:15 p.m.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is questionable to return to the game at Minnesota with an injury to his left ankle.

Gore was hurt during a carry on the second-to-last play of the first quarter, when his leg bent awkwardly beneath the weight of Vikings defenders Anthony Barr and Anthony Harris.

Gore limped slowly off the field and was taken away on a cart after reaching the sideline.

The 35-year-old Gore is the NFL's active leader in career rushing yards. He's in his first season with the Dolphins. He hasn't missed a regular season game since 2010.

—Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

___

2:10 p.m.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones got back in the end zone again.

Jones, in his fourth game back after spending most of the season sidelined by a foot injury, has scored a touchdown for the third time in seven career interceptions.

Jones forced a 7-all tie with Arizona in the first quarter, snagging Vic Beasley's batted ball from the air and running 41 yards for Atlanta's second defensive TD of the season.

The third-year linebacker spent the first part of the game covering David Johnson and was in the left flats shading the running back when Beasley tipped Josh Rosen's pass.

___

12:45 p.m.

Interim Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has sure quickly settled in to his new role as the play caller.

The Vikings have scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions against Miami.

Kirk Cousins threw a 13-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs. Dalvin Cook had a 13-yard touchdown run and Latavius Murray added an 18-yard TD run.

This was their highest-scoring first quarter since Oct. 9, 2011, against Arizona. In their last four games, the Vikings totaled only 21 first-half points.

Latavius Murray's 18-yard TD run capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive and gave the Vikings a 21-0 lead.

Stefanski, the quarterbacks coach, was promoted this week by head coach Mike Zimmer after firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. The Vikings have been held under 285 total yards in four of their previous five games.

—Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

___

10:45 a.m.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been released from the hospital following multiple surgeries to his broken right leg.

His wife, Elizabeth Smith, posted an update on Instagram on Sunday morning and said she was grateful to have her husband home.

She wrote, "HOME...This last month has been a difficult ride. Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives. We couldn't have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins."

Smith sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg when he was sacked in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18. He underwent surgery the following day to repair his fibula and tibia. NFL Network and Washington's 106.7 FM reported that a leg infection complicated his recovery and required further procedures.

___

