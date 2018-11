The Latest: Yarbrough leads ISU in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Illinois State over short-handed Boise State 73-70 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Yarbrough gave Illinois State a 69-60 lead with 3:59 remaining, but the Redbirds didn't make another field goal the rest of the game. He made just enough free throws (4 of 7) down the stretch to hold off the Broncos, the last coming with 4.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Josh Jefferson added 12 points and Phil Fayne 10 for Illinois State (4-2). The Redbirds used a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 35-30 lead, and they started the second half on a 16-7 spurt for a 52-42 advantage.

Pat Dembley led Boise State (2-3) with 17 points. Justinian Jessup had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Derrick Alston added 11 points and seven boards.

The Broncos were without leading scorer RJ Williams, 17.5 points per game, who had 27 points in a tournament opener.

___

2 p.m.

Daniel Utomi sank six 3-pointers and had 22 points and nine rebounds, leading Akron past St. Bonaventure 61-49 on Wednesday for seventh place at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Utomi made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half as Akron built a 30-23 lead. The Zips held St. Bonaventure to just one field goal over a nine-minute stretch in the second half and used a 14-2 run for a 46-29 lead.

Deng Riak added 10 points with three blocks for Akron (4-2). Loren Cristian Jackson, who dropped a career-high 25 points against No. 16 Clemson in a tournament opener, scored nine points with five assists.

Nelson Kaputo scored 14 points, Kyle Lofton added 13 and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had 11 points and 12 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (1-5). Jalen Poyser, the Bonnies' leading scorer coming in at 20.4 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Bonnies shot just 39 percent, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.