Third-seeded Guido Pella advances to Brazil Open quarters

SAO PAULO (AP) — Third-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina advanced to the Brazil Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-4.

Pella will face compatriot Marco Trungelliti, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime will face Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Defending champion Laslo Djere advanced with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 win over Italy's Alessandro Gianessi. Djere will face second-seed Malek Jaziri of Tunisia.

Fourth-seeded Leonardo Mayer of Argentina and Christian Garin of Chile set up another quarterfinal. Mayer topped Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, and Garin eliminated sixth-seeded Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2).

