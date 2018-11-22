Thunder rookie Diallo leaves on stretcher after hard fall

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo was carted off on a stretcher with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game at Golden State after crashing to the floor and colliding with Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko.

Diallo's left leg was stabilized as he was wheeled away to applause from the Oracle Arena crowd.

Diallo was credited for rebounding Jerebko's missed layup when they went down. Clearly in pain, Diallo moved himself off the court and was under basket for several minutes.

In a loss Monday at Sacramento, Diallo became the first Thunder rookie ever to go at least 7 for 7 from the floor. He made both his 3-point tries on the way to 18 points.

