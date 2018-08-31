PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Brownsville Hanna 49, McAllen Memorial 28

Cypress Ranch 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 21

Edinburg Economedes 7, PSJA Southwest 0

Edinburg Vela 48, Laredo United 20

Fort Bend Ridge Point 21, Humble Kingwood 14

Fort Bend Travis 37, Fort Bend Hightower 30, OT

Houston Chavez 43, Houston Spring Woods 6

Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Keller Timber Creek 47, Rockwall-Heath 10

Klein Collins 47, Alief Taylor 13

Lewisville Hebron 28, Plano 27

Odessa 23, Lubbock Monterey 11

Pflugerville Hendrickson 56, Texarkana Texas 7

SA Northside Stevens 21, Boerne-Champion 7

Southlake Carroll 25, South Grand Prairie 8

Spring Westfield 31, Houston Lamar 14

Weslaco 28, McAllen Rowe 7

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 48, Killeen Ellison 7

Amarillo 48, Wolfforth Frenship 41

Angleton 63, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Canyon 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

CC Miller 41, SA Highlands 18

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, Edcouch-Elsa 0

Dallas Wilson 13, Frisco 10

FW Western Hills 46, Dallas Molina 21

Grapevine 38, Azle 14

Gregory-Portland 19, CC Carroll 0

Leander 23, Pflugerville Weiss 3

Manvel 42, Houston Clear Lake 6

Midlothian 14, Carrollton Creekview 0

Rosenberg Lamar 42, Fort Bend Clements 14

CLASS 4A

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 40, Dallas Conrad 12

Rio Hondo 41, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21

Smithville 62, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

CLASS 3A

Coahoma 24, Forsan 14

Jefferson 44, Pittsburg 35

CLASS 2A

Axtell 50, Dawson 12

Claude 57, Afton Patton Springs 6

Leakey 57, Rochelle 0

San Augustine 28, Big Sandy 6

Santa Maria 20, Harlingen Marine Military 8

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 50, Ackerly Sands 0

Brookesmith 46, Santa Anna 20

Lamesa Klondike 52, Westbrook 28

Paducah 58, Meadow 30

Ropesville Ropes 52, Amherst 34

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Baytown Christian 52, Brazos Valley 7

Carrollton Prince of Peace 56, Tyler All Saints 14

CC John Paul 9, Taft 7

Denton Calvary 47, Savoy 30

OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Waltrip 19

FW Benbrook 40, Nevada Community 29

FW Haltom 66, Saginaw 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/