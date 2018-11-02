PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Alief Hastings 55, Pearland Dawson 7

Arlington 45, Arlington Houston 16

Cypress Falls 41, Houston Spring Woods 3

Dallas Skyline 42, Richardson Berkner 14

De Soto 51, South Grand Prairie 7

Fort Bend Dulles 22, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Kempner 24

Garland Naaman Forest 36, Garland 7

Houston Lamar 61, Houston MSTC 7

Justin Northwest 71, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Keller 22, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Lewisville Marcus 34, Irving MacArthur 17

McAllen Memorial 42, PSJA North 21

SA Northside Warren 27, SA Northside Marshall 14

The Woodlands College Park 48, Klein Cain 23

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 44, Lubbock 0

Boerne-Champion 63, SA Memorial 6

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Liberty 9

SA Lanier 15, SA Jefferson 0

Seagoville 49, Dallas Jefferson 0

Victoria East 28, CC Moody 22

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 35, Dallas Pinkston 0

Sweeny 63, Houston Kashmere 6

CLASS 2A

Seagraves 33, Springlake-Earth 0

Smyer 46, New Home 12

CLASS 1A

Lefors 47, Hedley 19

Lenorah Grady 34, Lamesa Klondike 14

Matador Motley County 64, Kress 6

O'Donnell 48, Ackerly Sands 12

Rankin 70, Marfa 0

Sanderson 75, Dell City 28

