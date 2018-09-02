Tigers 11, Yankees 7

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 0 0 J.Jones cf 5 2 2 2 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 1 Cstllns dh 5 2 3 2 Andujar 3b 4 3 3 1 Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 1 G.Sanch dh 4 0 1 1 Mahtook lf 4 1 0 0 G.Trres 2b-ss 4 0 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 5 1 2 1 Ro.Rdrg ss 5 2 3 2 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 5 1 3 1 N.Wlker ph-2b 1 0 1 1 V.Reyes rf 5 2 4 3 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Bird ph 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 0 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 41 11 17 11 Totals 36 7 9 7

Detroit 110 501 003—11 New York 200 100 022— 7

DP_New York 2. LOB_Detroit 7, New York 8. 2B_J.Jones (21), Castellanos (37), V.Reyes 2 (5), Andujar (38). 3B_J.Jones (6). HR_Castellanos (20), V.Reyes (1), A.Hicks (24), Voit (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd W,9-12 6 5 3 3 1 6 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Coleman 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Alcantara H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Greene 1 2 2 2 2 2 New York Lynn L,8-10 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 6 Kahnle 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Gray 4 4 1 1 1 3 Tarpley 1 3 3 3 2 1

HBP_by Coleman (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:41. A_43,721 (47,309).