Tigers 6, Astros 3
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|030
|012
|000—6
|Houston
|010
|100
|001—3
E_Verlander (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (31). HR_Goodrum (9), Adduci (1), Joh.Hicks (9), Candelario (13). CS_M.Gonzalez (2). SF_Candelario (2), Gurriel (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|VerHagen W,1-2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Verlander L,9-5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|0
|12
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:28. A_39,455 (41,168).
