Timberwolves-Warriors, Box
|MINNESOTA (99)
Wiggins 9-23 0-0 22, Gibson 5-10 0-0 12, Towns 5-13 1-2 13, T.Jones 3-11 0-0 8, Butler 10-23 1-2 21, Nunnally 0-2 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-5 2-3 5, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 1-1 0-0 3, Okogie 4-10 6-7 15. Totals 38-101 10-14 99.
|GOLDEN STATE (116)
Durant 11-19 8-9 33, Green 4-7 1-2 9, D.Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Curry 11-24 2-2 28, Thompson 9-17 0-0 22, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 8, Jerebko 2-7 3-3 7, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 0-1 1-2 1, Iguodala 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 43-88 17-22 116.
|Minnesota
|32
|26
|29
|12—
|99
|Golden State
|36
|25
|22
|33—116
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 13-45 (Wiggins 4-9, Gibson 2-4, Towns 2-6, T.Jones 2-7, Rose 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Tolliver 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Nunnally 0-2, Butler 0-8), Golden State 13-34 (Thompson 4-9, Curry 4-12, Durant 3-5, McKinnie 2-2, Green 0-2, Jerebko 0-2, Iguodala 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Towns 11), Golden State 61 (Durant 13). Assists_Minnesota 25 (T.Jones 9), Golden State 31 (Green 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Golden State 16. A_19,596 (19,596).