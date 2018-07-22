Tongan immigrant goes from NFL player to opera star

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former NFL player who migrated to Utah from Tonga as a child has found a new career as an opera singer, performing in productions around the world.

The Deseret News reports the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ta'u Pupu'a studied music at Weber State University, but never graduated after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1995.

During a practice in 1996 — before he even played in an official game — Pupu'a suffered a severe injury that brought his time with the Browns to an end. He attempted to continue to play but was plagued by injuries.

Pupu'a decided to move to New York City in 1999 to pursue singing. Pupu'a graduated from Juilliard in 2011. Since then, his career has taken him all over the world to sing.

