Toolson scores 15, Utah Valley beats Fresno State 64-60

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Toolson scored 15 points to help Utah Valley beat Fresno State 64-60 on Saturday night and snap the Bulldogs' seven game win streak.

Utah Valley (11-4) has won five in a row and 10 of its last 11.

Braxton Huggins and Noah Blackwell hit back-to-back 3s for Fresno State (9-3) before Huggins was fouled as he made a layup to make it 59-all with 1:59 to play. Huggins missed the free throw and TJ Washington answered with a layup to give the Wolverines the lead for good. Fresno State committed turnovers on each of its next two possessions and, after Utah Valley's Isaiah White made the second of two free throws, Huggins hit 1 of 2 from the line to make it 62-60 with 22.6 seconds left. Toolson broke Fresno State's press and then hit Baylee Steele for a dunk to cap the scoring with 13 second to go.

Johnny McWilliams hit a 3 to close the first half before Huggins made a jumper to open the second that gave Fresno State a 34-33 lead — its first since 17-16. There were four more lead changes before Toolson made a layup to spark a 9-0 run that made it 51-43 midway through the second half and Utah Valley never again trailed.

Huggins led Fresno State with 19 points.

The Bulldogs, who had scored at least 92 points in each of their last three games, set season lows for points, 3-pointers made (six), 3-point percentage (27.3), field goals made (18) and field-goal percentage (34.0).