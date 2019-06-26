Tostado leads Augusta over Asheville 4-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Asheville Tourists 4-2 on Tuesday.

Augusta took the lead in the first when Shane Matheny hit a sacrifice fly and Tostado hit a two-run home run.

After Augusta added a run in the second on a double by Mikey Edie, the Tourists cut into the deficit in the third inning when Javier Guevara scored on a passed ball.

The Tourists saw their comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Montano scored on a forceout in the sixth inning to cut the Augusta lead to 4-2.

Sandro Cabrera (3-1) got the win in relief while Asheville starter Shelby Lackey (2-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Augusta improved to 6-3 against Asheville this season.

