Tottenham draws 1-1 with Arsenal after Lloris saves penalty

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Photo: Tim Ireland, AP Photo: Tim Ireland, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Tottenham draws 1-1 with Arsenal after Lloris saves penalty 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Hugo Lloris saved a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday after Harry Kane had equalized with a spot kick of his own.

Arsenal had a chance to win it in the final minutes when substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was adjudged to have been fouled in the area, but the striker's weak effort from the spot was pushed away by Lloris.

Aaron Ramsey had put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute but Kane leveled in the 74th from another disputed penalty after he was pushed down in the box following a free kick. However, replays showed he was offside when the free kick was taken.

"Lloris' save was a massive present," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I am so happy because we didn't deserve to lose the game — we were better than them so it would be a shame to lose the game in that way."

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Danny Rose in a testy ending to a draw that keeps third-placed Tottenham four points ahead of Arsenal.

In a pulsating game, Ramsey struck first after Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez misjudged a long ball up the pitch, allowing Alexandre Lacazette to play the Wales midfielder clear through on goal. Ramsey rounded Lloris before slotting into an empty net for another crucial goal at Wembley, having also scored two FA Cup final winners for Arsenal at the stadium. This was his last north London derby before leaving for Juventus in the summer and Ramsey was given a standing ovation by the away supporters when he came off for Mesut Ozil in the second half.

Kane thought he had equalized midway through the first half when he headed in a free kick, but the flag was up for offside that time. Tottenham maintained steady pressure until halftime but Bernd Leno pulled off a stunning double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko shortly before the break.

After he blocked Eriksen's first effort, Leno managed to get a hand up in time to deflect Sissoko's hard strike over the bar.

"I don't know what happened, everything was so quick," Leno said about the saves. "Sissoko shot, I didn't see the ball, I just reacted. I think the best saves are always those when you don't quite know what happens"

Lacazette then missed a great chance to double Arsenal's lead shortly after the restart and Spurs maintained a majority of possession until Kane's equalizer. The England striker calmly sent Leno the wrong way for his ninth goal against Arsenal.

The result ended Tottenham's streak of going 28 Premier League games without a draw, and came on the heels of two straight losses for Spurs.

"Two disappointing results in a week, this was the perfect game, a north London derby to show passion and show fans we are ready to fight for the rest of the season," Kane said. "It's a point, we wanted three but it stops the losing streak."

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports