Twins move on from struggling reliever Addison Reed

SEATTLE (AP) — Relief pitcher Addison Reed has been designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins following a rocky start to his rehabilitation assignment for a sprained thumb on his non-throwing hand that set him back in spring training.

The 30-year-old right-hander is getting $8.5 million the second season of a $16.75 million, two-year contract. Reed went 1-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 55 appearances last season with a career-worst strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate of 7.1. For Triple-A Rochester this month, Reed allowed 13 hits, eight runs and four homers in just five innings.

The move was made on Thursday before the Twins played at Seattle, making room on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Austin Adams. He was promoted to replace righty Trevor Hildenberger, who was sent down with an 8.36 ERA in 14 innings.

