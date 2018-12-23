UC Santa Barbara pulls away from Idaho State in 84-65 win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ar'Mond Davis scored 19 points, Devearl Ramsey added 18 and UC Santa Barbara beat Idaho State 84-65 on Saturday.

Both teams started off strong as Idaho State shot 12 of 22 — including 5 of 9 from 3-point range — and made 9 of 12 foul shots in the first half for a 38-37 lead. The Gauchos were 15 of 29 including 5 of 10 from 3 before the break.

Idaho State's Chier Maker hit a jump shot with 16:26 remaining for a 48-47 advantage marking the last lead for the Bengals. Maker made a pair of foul shots to tie it at 51 before the Gauchos (9-3) took control with a 10-0 run in a three-minute span.

Jarriesse Blackmon, Amadou Sow and Sekou Toure each scored 10 for the Gauchos, who have won all five home games.

Maker led Idaho State (4-5) with 12 points while Brandon Boyd and Balint Mocsan each scored 11.