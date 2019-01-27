UCLA routs Arizona 90-69 to end 3-game skid; Wilkes has 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Wilkes scored a career-high 34 points, Moses Brown had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and UCLA defeated Arizona 90-69 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

The Bruins (11-9, 4-3 Pac-12) opened a 20-point lead early in the second half when Wilkes scored their first six points and Jalen Hill completed a 3-point play.

Wilkes tied his career high with five 3-pointers in the second half when UCLA shot 67 percent from the floor and never allowed Arizona to make a run. He also hit all five of his free throw attempts.

Jaylen Hands added 12 points and 11 assists for the Bruins.

The Wildcats (14-7, 5-3) went nearly five minutes without a field goal until Williams hit a 3-pointer that left them trailing 62-41.

Wilkes scored 10 in a row, including two 3s, and Hill's dunk gave UCLA its largest lead of the game, 70-44.

Brandon Williams led Arizona with 19 points in the Wildcats' first visit to Pauley Pavilion in two years. They won that game 96-85 in January 2017 when both teams were ranked in the top 10.

The Pac-12's longtime powers have fallen from that lofty perch with both schools struggling during a season in which no league school currently resides in the Top 25.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats stumbled through two blowout losses in LA, the other one by 23 points at USC. They've dropped three of four but in a weakened Pac-12 they're still in the upper tier of the standings.

UCLA: The Bruins bounced back in nearly all categories from their nine-point loss to Arizona State. They made free throws, controlled the boards and played well with the lead. They face first-place Washington on the road next weekend.

HONORING THE PAST

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and several of his teammates from UCLA's 1969 national championship squad were honored at halftime. Abdul-Jabbar leaned on a long cane during the introductions. Earlier, he met 7-foot-1 freshman Moses Brown, who is the Bruins' tallest player since 1992-93. Bill Walton, another legendary UCLA big man, chatted with Brown during early warmups before doing TV commentary.

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Arizona State on Friday in the first of two rivalry meetings.

UCLA: Visits next-to-last place Washington State on Wednesday.

