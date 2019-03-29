UCLA's Kris Wilkes hires agent, declares for NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Wilkes won't be around to play under UCLA's new basketball coach.

The sophomore forward from Indianapolis has hired an agent and declared for the NBA draft.

Wilkes led the Bruins in scoring this season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

The Bruins finished 17-16 after coach Steve Alford was fired at the end of December and Murry Bartow served as interim for the rest of the season. UCLA didn't make the NCAA Tournament a year after losing to St. Bonaventure in a First Four game.

Wilkes announced his intentions via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Ever since I was a little kid, my dream has been to play in the NBA," he wrote. "To everyone at UCLA, especially to my teammates and coaches, I'm incredibly grateful for all your love and support these past two years. I can't wait to see what the future holds for me, and I will forever be a Bruin!"

Wilkes declared for the NBA draft last season but didn't hire an agent to preserve his eligibility and later returned to school.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25