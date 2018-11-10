UMass Lowell beats Wagner 88-84 in OT behind Noel, Lutete

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 17 points, Christian Lutete scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and grabbed 11 rebounds, and UMass Lowell beat Wagner 88-84 on Saturday.

Lutete and Alex Rivera each hit 3s and Rivera's jumper with 2:20 left in OT put the River Hawks up 83-79. Wagner closed to 86-84 after Ryan Jones made 1 of 2 free throws. Wagner's Romone Saunders missed a basket and Tyrone Nesby IV missed a 3 with 3 seconds left after Lutete iced it with two free throws.

AJ Sumbry's layup put the Seahawks up 73-70 with 45 seconds left in regulation, but Lutete's free throw tied it at 73.

Rivera scored 14 points and Josh Gantz had 13 for the River Hawks (1-1), who shot 48 percent from the floor.

Saunders scored 20 points, Sumbry 16 with 10 rebounds, and Nigel Jackson had 10 points for the Seahawks (1-1).