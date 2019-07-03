US-England game averaged just over 7 million viewers on Fox

United States' Alex Morgan, right, scores her side's second goal, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. less United States' Alex Morgan, right, scores her side's second goal, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US-England game averaged just over 7 million viewers on Fox 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Americans' 2-1 victory over England in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal averaged nearly 8 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.

The match averaged 7.025 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at more than 9 million over the late stages of the match. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year's men's World Cup final.

The broadcast on Telemundo and NBCSN averaged 909,000 and peaked at 1.2 million.

The match averaged 472,000 viewers online —361,000 on Fox apps and 111,000 on NBC and Telemundo apps— which makes it the most-streamed Women's World Cup match ever.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports