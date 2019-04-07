US women shut out Switzerland 8-0 in pool play at worlds

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Dani Cameranesi scored two goals and had an assist as the United States shut out Switzerland 8-0 Sunday at the women's world championship.

Megan Keller and Amanda Kessel scored two goals apiece as the U.S. remains undefeated through three games and atop Group A. Alex Carpenter had a goal and an assist, Hilary Knight had a goal and Emily Pfalzer had two assists as 12 different Americans notched at least a point.

Carpenter's goal at 3:41 of the first period was the first of three in the first for the U.S. The Americans added one in the second and finished with four more in the third despite having a goal deflected by Annie Pankowski off a shot by Megan Bozek waved off by officials.

Maddie Rooney got the shutout in her first appearance this tournament, though she made only six saves for the U.S.

The Americans, who have won four straight world championships and seven of the last eight, wrap up pool play Tuesday against Russia. The quarterfinals are Thursday.

"We stuck to our game plan, put a lot of pressure on the Swiss back end and we were rewarded with a win tonight," U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. "We're going to enjoy some time off tomorrow and be ready to take on Russia on Tuesday."

Janine Alder made 49 saves for Switzerland, the only team in Group A without a point so far.

Sweden edged France 2-1 earlier Sunday, moving to third in Group B with four points behind the Czech Republic (six) and Germany (five). Japan has one point and France is winless in three games.

Trailing 1-0 after one period, the Swedes got goals from Pernilla Winberg and Melinda Olsson in the second. Laura Escudero scored for the French. Sara Grahn stopped 19 of 20 shots for the win.

Canada, which lost 3-2 to the U.S. on Saturday, had a day off before back-to-back games against Russia and Finland. Canada, Finland and Russia were tied with three points each behind the Americans with six atop Group A.

