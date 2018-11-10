Utah State tops Hartford 100-73 behind Brown's 24 points

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dwayne Brown Jr. tied his career high with 24 points and Utah State scored its second straight 100-point game Friday night with a 100-73 win over Hartford.

Sam Merrill and Tauriawn Knight scored 14 points apiece and Quinn Taylor added 12 for the Aggies, who beat Montana State 101-71 in their season opener on Tuesday.

Utah State trailed early, but Taylor hit a go-ahead layup amid an 8-0 run for an 11-10 lead and the Aggies never looked back. They led 53-31 at halftime and by as many as 32 points in the second half, when they shot 63 percent from the field.

Utah State outscored the Hawks (0-2) 64-24 in the paint, outrebounded them 48-26 and scored 19 points off of 12 forced turnovers.

John Carroll and Jason Dunne scored 16 points apiece and George Blagojevic added 14 for the Hawks, who shot 38 percent from the field.