Vucevic, Magic hand Lakers another loss 108-104

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Vucevic, Magic hand Lakers another loss 108-104 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and Terrence Ross made a go-ahead lay-up with 34 seconds left to help the Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-104 on Sunday.

Ross scored 16 points as the Magic defeated the Lakers for the second time in eight days. Orlando won 130-117 at home on Nov. 17.

Aaron Gordon had 17 points and D.J. Augustin added 12 points and nine assists for the Magic.

LeBron James had 24 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who had won three straight games and six of their past seven. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram added 17.

Ross got to the rim to break the 104-104 deadlock after James missed a step-back 3-pointer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed another 3 on the ensuing Lakers possession, and Gordon got a dunk on the runout to cap off their second straight upset win in the series.

The Magic outscored the Lakers 35-19 in the third quarter to take a 86-71 lead. Gordon had 11 points and Vucevic chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds, but it was Orlando's defense that allowed them to build the advantage. The Lakers made 5 of 21 shots in the third, with James and Kuzma a combined 0-for-5.

TIP-INS

Magic: Jonathan Simmons chipped in with 10. . Coach Steve Clifford has not decided whether F Wes Iwundu will remain in the starting lineup when Jonathan Isaac is no longer playing on a minutes restriction. Isaac had six points and five rebounds against the Lakers in his third game back after missing six games because of an ankle injury. "You can't coach like that in this league," Clifford said. "The challenges of the day are the only things I am worried about."

Lakers: JaVale McGee finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. McGee and New Orleans C Anthony Davis are the only players in the NBA with at least five blocks in four games this season. . Lance Stephenson had 13 of the Lakers' 21 points off the bench, but Los Angeles was outscored there by 21 points. . Lonzo Ball had nine points and 10 assists, his second game this season with double-digit assists

UP NEXT

Magic: At Golden State on Monday.

Lakers: At Denver on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports