Warming centers set up for runners of annual road race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Race officials in Manchester are setting up warming centers to help keep runners from developing hypothermia before the annual Thanksgiving Day road race.

About 15,000 people, including some of the world's top runners, are expected to brave low temperatures and high winds to participate in the annual 82nd running of the unique 4.748 mile (7.641 kilometer) race at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Warming centers are being set up in the basement of St. James Church on Main Street, the St. James school gym on Park Street, the Bennet Academy gym on the corner of Main and School Streets and the Salvation Army building on Main Street.

There also will be two buses on the course for people to get out of the cold, one at the Highland Park School and the other on Hartford Road.