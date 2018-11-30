9-year-old girl helps Stephen Curry fix online shoe access

TORONTO (AP) — A letter from a 9-year-old girl has helped Stephen Curry fix online access to his shoes for kids.

Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn't buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren't available on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys.

She wrote "I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too."

The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology , saying in a hand-written response he's been working with Under Armour to remedy the situation. Curry promised to send Morrison two pairs of shoes, including the new Curry 6 model.

He also invited her to the Warriors home game on March 8, International Women's Day.

"That's the beauty of Steph," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday's game at Toronto. "He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people's lives. And I'm just incredibly proud of him."

He missed his 11th straight game Thursday because of a strained left groin and didn't speak to reporters. Curry is expected to return Saturday at Detroit.