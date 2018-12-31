Warriors' Iguodala fined $25K for heaving ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball into the stands at the end of the first half of a game in Portland.

The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Iguodala immediately received a technical foul for hurling the ball deep into the end-zone seats.

Officials spent more than a minute at a courtside monitor before deeming his throw a "hostile act," warranting an ejection.

___

