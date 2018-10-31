Class 4A
1. Union (10) 9-0 100
2. Lake Stevens 9-0 87
3. Puyallup 8-1 80
4. Woodinville 9-1 68
5. Graham-Kapowsin 9-1 59
6. Mount Si 8-1 53
7. Bothell 6-2 35
8. Gonzaga Prep 7-2 28
9. Glacier Peak 8-1 26
10. Chiawana 7-2 5

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) 6-1 99
2. Bellevue (1) 9-0 87
3. O'Dea 7-1 81
4. Mountain View 8-1 71
5. Lakes 7-2 60
6. Lincoln 7-2 51
7. Oak Harbor 7-2 21
8. Mt. Spokane 7-2 19
9. Snohomish 7-2 14
(tie) Timberline 7-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 9. Rainier Beach 9. Squalicum 7.

___

Class 2A
1. Hockinson (9) 8-0 90
2. Lynden 9-0 79
3. Liberty (Issaquah) 8-1 64
4. Black Hills 9-0 63
5. West Valley (Spokane) 9-0 51
6. Tumwater 8-1 44
7. Steilacoom 8-3 32
8. Woodland 8-1 24
9. Archbishop Murphy 4-2 18
10. Prosser 7-2 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Fife 7.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (9) 9-0 90
2. Zillah 9-0 81
3. Hoquiam 9-0 70
4. Connell 7-2 49
5. Cascade Christian 8-0 43
6. Newport 7-1 28
7. Lynden Christian 7-2 27
8. Meridian 6-3 25
9. Montesano 7-2 24
10. Omak 9-0 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Colville 15. La Salle 12.

___

Class 2B
1. Adna (8) 9-0 80
2. Tri-Cities Prep 9-0 72
3. Kalama 7-2 64
4. Napavine 7-2 56
5. Asotin 7-2 45
6. Onalaska 7-2 41
7. Reardan 7-2 29
8. Lake Roosevelt 7-1 21
9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7-2 17
10. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6-3 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 9-0 70
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 8-1 62
3. Sunnyside Christian 8-1 57
4. Garfield-Palouse 8-1 46
5. Naselle 9-1 45

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___