Westbrook, Thunder end Raptors' 11-game win streak





















Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook grabs a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action against Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook grabs a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action against Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 2 of 6 Toronto Raptors' Delon Wright, left, passes the ball by Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Toronto Raptors' Delon Wright, left, passes the ball by Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 3 of 6 Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, steals the ball from Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, steals the ball from Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press ... more Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 4 of 6 Toronto Raptors Jonas Valanciunas hangs from the hoop in front of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Raptors Jonas Valanciunas hangs from the hoop in front of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The ... more Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 5 of 6 Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball while under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, top, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball while under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, top, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris ... more Photo: Chris Young, AP Image 6 of 6 Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, center, drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant as Thunder's Patrick Patterson, left, looks on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, center, drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant as Thunder's Patrick Patterson, left, looks on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March ... more Photo: Chris Young, AP Westbrook, Thunder end Raptors' 11-game win streak 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.

Paul George scored 22 points and Carmelo Anthony had 15 as the Thunder extended their winning streak to six. Corey Brewer scored 10 points for Oklahoma City.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry fouled out with 22 points and 10 assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors suffered just their sixth home loss of the season. Toronto is 29-6 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.

DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Raptors coach Dwane Casey were all ejected in the final minute for complaining to the officials. DeRozan was incensed after not getting a call on his drive with 30 seconds left, and picked up two technicals in the following 22 seconds.

Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each scored 15 points, and Pascal Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas each had 10 for the Raptors.

The score was tied 119-119 when Lowry fouled out with 3:19 remaining. Westbrook immediately drove for a layup past Lowry's replacement, Wright.

After Wright missed a layup at the other end, Westbrook added another layup to cap a personal 10-point run and give Oklahoma City a 123-119 lead with 2:38 remaining.

Wright and DeRozan each made a pair of free throws to tie it at 123-123 with 1:41 left, although DeRozan missed a free throw on Anthony's technical foul.

Westbrook put the Thunder ahead to stay by driving for a layup with 39 seconds left, then banked home a jump shot with 11 seconds left, giving Oklahoma City a four-point cushion.

Anthony reached 25,289 points, passing Reggie Miller (25,279) to take over 19th place on the NBA's list. Next up is Alex English (25,613).

Adams made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter and scored 14 points as the Thunder led 40-34 after one. Oklahoma City made nine of its first 10 shots.

Delon Wright and Lucas Nogueria each scored five points as the Raptors opened the second quarter with a 20-4 run, giving Toronto a 54-44 lead with 6:02 left in the quarter.

Oklahoma City battled back behind eight points from George, outscoring Toronto 22-10 over the final six minutes to take a 66-64 lead at halftime.

DeRozan scored 10 points in the third, including a jump shot with just over a second to play, giving Toronto a narrow 98-97 lead heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The starting five combined to shoot 17 for 18 in the first quarter. ... Adams scored a career-high 27 points against Minnesota on Dec. 1.

Raptors: Lowry returned after sitting out to rest in Friday's win over Dallas. ... G Fred VanVleet was unavailable because of a right hand contusion. ... F Norman Powell (sprained left ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Boston on Tuesday. Oklahoma City has won three straight road games against the Celtics.

Raptors: Visit Orlando on Tuesday. Toronto has won the past two meetings.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball