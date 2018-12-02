Westbrook scores 29, No. 11 Lady Vols top Cowgirls 76-63

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 29 points on 12-for-15 shooting and No. 11 Tennessee handed Oklahoma State its first loss on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Westerbrook, who made all eight of her shots for 16 points, and Braxtin Miller, who had 22 for the Cowgirls, put on a show in the first half. There were 10 ties and three lead changes with Oklahoma State holding a 43-40 lead.

Tennessee (6-0) controlled the third quarter, scoring the first eight points and then following that with an 11-1 run. It was 61-49 entering the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State (6-1) cut the deficit to 70-63 on two Miller free throws with three minutes to play but Westbrook scored the last six points of the game.

Rennia Davis and Zaay Green had 15 points apiece for the Lady Vols and Cheridene Green had 13 rebounds to help produce a 45-28 rebounding advantage. Tennessee shot 48.5 percent despite going 3 of 18 behind the arc and was outscored by 11 at the foul line.

Miller finished with 29 points, five rebounds and five steals. Vivian Gray had 14 points.