Los AngelesChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
A.Toles dh3010Moncada 2b3200
Scvuzzo ph1010A.Grcia rf4231
Pderson cf3000J.Abreu dh2012
Rbinson ss1000Dvidson 1b3010
J.Trner 3b2010Cordell lf4101
An.Mora 3b2000Andrson ss4021
Grandal c2120Sanchez 3b4000
K.Frmer c1000Narvaez c3000
Hrnndez lf3000A.Engel cf3020
J.Meses lf1010Rthrfrd cf1000
C.Utley 1b3112
Darvill 1b1000
Thmpson rf3010
J.Peter 2b3000
D.Slano ss2000
Verdugo cf0000
Totals31282Totals31595
Los Angeles000200000—2
Chicago32000000x—5

E_Utley (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Toles (4), Thompson (3), Garcia 2 (7), Anderson (3). HR_Utley (1). CS_Toles (2), Abreu (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ryu L, 1-1375522
Copping110010
Jansen100001
Baez110001
Chargois100011
Alexander100011
Chicago
Gonzalez W, 1-05 1-362214
Volstad H, 11 2-300002
Jones H, 3110011
Scahill S, 1-3110001

Balk_Baez.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:49. A_13,199