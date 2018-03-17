https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/White-Sox-5-Dodgers-2-12761519.php
White Sox 5, Dodgers 2
Published 7:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Toles dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Scvuzzo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Rbinson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cordell lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|An.Mora 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Meses lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rthrfrd cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Utley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Darvill 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Slano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
|Chicago
|320
|000
|00x—5
E_Utley (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Toles (4), Thompson (3), Garcia 2 (7), Anderson (3). HR_Utley (1). CS_Toles (2), Abreu (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu L, 1-1
|3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Copping
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Gonzalez W, 1-0
|5 1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Volstad H, 1
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scahill S, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Balk_Baez.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:49. A_13,199
