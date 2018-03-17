White Sox 5, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Toles dh 3 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 2 0 0 Scvuzzo ph 1 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 2 3 1 Pderson cf 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 2 0 1 2 Rbinson ss 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 1 0 Cordell lf 4 1 0 1 An.Mora 3b 2 0 0 0 Andrson ss 4 0 2 1 Grandal c 2 1 2 0 Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Frmer c 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 3 0 2 0 J.Meses lf 1 0 1 0 Rthrfrd cf 1 0 0 0 C.Utley 1b 3 1 1 2 Darvill 1b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 1 0 J.Peter 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Slano ss 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 31 5 9 5

Los Angeles 000 200 000—2 Chicago 320 000 00x—5

E_Utley (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Toles (4), Thompson (3), Garcia 2 (7), Anderson (3). HR_Utley (1). CS_Toles (2), Abreu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ryu L, 1-1 3 7 5 5 2 2 Copping 1 1 0 0 1 0 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 1 Alexander 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chicago Gonzalez W, 1-0 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 Volstad H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Jones H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Scahill S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Balk_Baez.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:49. A_13,199