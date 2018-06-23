https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/White-Sox-6-Athletics-4-13019234.php
White Sox 6, Athletics 4
Published 11:07 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Palka rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Pinder 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Barreto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tilson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Oakland
|100
|001
|020—4
|Chicago
|030
|002
|01x—6
E_Semien (15). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Canha (11), Ti.Anderson (9). HR_Olson (16), Ti.Anderson (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bassitt L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|4
|Coulombe
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Giolito W,5-7
|7
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Fry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Volstad
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cedeno H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria S,11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Volstad pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, John Libka.
T_2:47. A_18,323 (40,615).
