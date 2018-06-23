White Sox 6, Athletics 4

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 5 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0 Joyce lf 2 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 1 2 Palka rf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 A.Grcia rf 0 0 0 0 Canha rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 3 2 1 Pinder 3b 4 0 1 0 Narvaez c 4 1 3 2 Barreto 2b 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 2 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 Tilson lf 3 0 2 1 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 35 6 10 6

Oakland 100 001 020—4 Chicago 030 002 01x—6

E_Semien (15). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Canha (11), Ti.Anderson (9). HR_Olson (16), Ti.Anderson (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt L,0-3 5 1-3 6 5 4 1 4 Coulombe 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petit 1 1 1 1 1 1 Chicago Giolito W,5-7 7 7 4 4 2 8 Fry 0 0 0 0 1 0 Volstad 0 1 0 0 0 0 Cedeno H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soria S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Volstad pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, John Libka.

T_2:47. A_18,323 (40,615).