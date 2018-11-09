Whitt scores 19 as SMU beats Northwestern St. 69-58

DALLAS (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 19 points while dishing out five assists to help lead SMU to a season-opening 69-58 victory over Northwestern State on Thursday night.

Whitt was 7 of 12 from the field and made 4 of 5 free-throw attempts. Nat Dixon had 13 points and Ethan Chargois added nine points with nine rebounds as the Mustangs won their 33rd straight home nonconference game

Northwestern State took an early lead. SMU's Feron Hunt drove for a layup with 11:25 left in the first half to give the Mustangs their first lead at 12-11 and SMU took a 34-29 advantage into the break. Whitt opened the second half with a 3-point play and Chargois followed with a trey for a 40-31 lead and the Mustangs gradually pulled away.

The Mustangs had 32 points in the paint, compared to 18 for Northwestern State.

Ishmael Lane had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Northwestern State (1-1). Lane also recorded two blocks and two steals.