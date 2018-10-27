Wiggins pick-6 in OT lifts Cincinnati past SMU 26-20

DALLAS (AP) — James Wiggins returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown in overtime, giving Cincinnati a 26-20 win over Southern Methodist on Saturday afternoon.

SMU's Ben Hicks threw over the middle early in overtime and Wiggins stepped in front of the intended receiver for the interception, then ran 86 yards untouched for the winning score.

Cincinnati trailed 20-17 when Cole Smith booted a 41-yard field goal as regulation expired, forcing the overtime.

Desmond Ridder had 352 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Bearcats (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Association). Khalil Lewis caught both scores and had 174 yards receiving.

Ridder capped the first drive of the game with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Lewis who had to fully extend himself in stride to make the catch.

The Bearcats went on to lead 17-14 at halftime but fell behind 20-17 in the fourth quarter on a pair of Kevin Robledo field goals.

Hicks finished with 328 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns for the Mustangs (3-5, 2-2).