Wild-Blues Sums

Minnesota 3 1 1—5 St. Louis 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Staal 6 (Seeler), 4:42. 2, Minnesota, Seeler 2 (Greenway, Coyle), 5:27. 3, St. Louis, O'Reilly 5 (Tarasenko, Dunn), 11:32 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Brown 2 (Fehr), 18:09. Penalties_Steen, STL, (tripping), 8:16; Greenway, MIN, (holding), 11:02; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 18:59; Maroon, STL, (roughing), 18:59.

Second Period_5, Minnesota, Dumba 5 (Granlund, Greenway), 15:32. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (slashing), 6:26; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (delay of game), 15:32; Edmundson, STL, (roughing), 17:57.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Fehr 3 (Seeler, Foligno), 9:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-20-12_45. St. Louis 5-4-7_16.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 7-2-2 (16 shots-15 saves). St. Louis, Allen 4-4-3 (45-40).

A_17,767 (19,150). T_2:27.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tony Sericolo.