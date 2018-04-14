Wild-Jets Sums
Updated 11:02 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
|Minnesota
|0 0 1—1
|Winnipeg
|0 1 3—4
First Period_None. Penalties_Myers, WPG, (tripping), 4:21.
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Myers 1 (Roslovic, Chiarot), 8:41. Penalties_Brodin, MIN, (tripping), 5:06; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 9:14.
Third Period_2, Winnipeg, Stastny 1 (Byfuglien, Laine), 7:42. 3, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Little, Roslovic), 9:24. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Ehlers, Myers), 17:58. 5, Minnesota, Parise 2 (Koivu, Brodin), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (tripping), 11:51; Trouba, WPG, (holding), 15:07; Tanev, WPG, (hooking), 19:01; Winnik, MIN, Major (fighting), 19:50; Tanev, WPG, Major (fighting), 19:50; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 19:50; Foligno, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Prosser, MIN, (cross checking), 19:50; Prosser, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Morrow, WPG, (roughing), 19:50; Morrow, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Byfuglien, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:50; Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 19:50; Seeler, MIN, served by Zucker, (cross checking), 19:53; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 19:53; Chiarot, WPG, Major (fighting), 19:53.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-3_17. Winnipeg 13-14-17_44.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 2.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-2 (44 shots-40 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-0 (17-16).
A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:57.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.