Williams leads Pirates past Reds 5-0

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams celebrates after striking out Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig and closing the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams celebrates after striking out Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig and closing the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Cincinnati. Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Williams leads Pirates past Reds 5-0 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six effective innings and drove in two runs, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the sloppy Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Sunday.

Williams picked up where he left off last season, when he was the only major leaguer to make 10 starts of at least six innings without allowing a run. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one.

The Reds put runners on the corners with two out in the sixth, but Williams struck out Yasiel Puig to end the inning. Puig is 0 for 7 with four strikeouts and a walk in two games after he was acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puig also misjudged Francisco Cervelli's fly ball to right in the ninth inning, but recovered in time to make a diving catch.

Adam Frazier and Melky Cabrera each had two hits as Pittsburgh earned its first win of the season after losing 5-3 on opening day on Thursday. Saturday's game was postponed by rain.

Sonny Gray (0-1) struggled in his Cincinnati debut, allowing three runs, two earned, and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked four and struck out none.

Gray was acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Yankees, and then agreed to a new contract with Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh jumped in front on Josh Bell's RBI single in the first. The run was unearned after Starling Marte reached when Gray dropped a relay to first for the first of four errors for the Reds.

Williams singled in Cabrera in the second for his second career RBI. He entered the season with a .082 career batting average.

Williams made it 3-0 by working a bases-loaded walk in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles, plagued with right side discomfort, has rejoined the team and is scheduled to start on Thursday against Cincinnati.

Reds: LHP Alex Wood remains in Arizona while trying to come back from lower back stiffness. Manager David Bell labeled a possible mid-April comeback "aggressive."

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer starts Pittsburgh's home opener against St. Louis.

Reds: RHP Tanner Roark pitches Monday against Milwaukee. It's his first start for Cincinnati after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Washington.