Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 Caroline Wozniacki celebrates victory in the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Caroline Wozniacki celebrates victory in the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Image 2 of 7 Caroline Wozniacki celebrates victory in the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Caroline Wozniacki celebrates victory in the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Image 3 of 7 Aryna Sabalenka in action during the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Aryna Sabalenka in action during the ladies final on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Image 4 of 7 Aryna Sabalenka in action against Caroline Wozniacki, during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Aryna Sabalenka in action against Caroline Wozniacki, during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Image 5 of 7 Caroline Wozniacki in action against Aryna Sabalenka, during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Caroline Wozniacki in action against Aryna Sabalenka, during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Image 6 of 7 Mischa Zverev of Germany in action against Slovak Lukas Lacko during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Mischa Zverev of Germany in action against Slovak Lukas Lacko during the Final match on day seven of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Gareth ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP