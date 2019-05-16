https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-3-Orioles-1-13849149.php
Yankees 3, Orioles 1
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smth Jr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Nunez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrd 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000—1
|New York
|001
|100
|10x—3
E_Tauchman (1), Rickard (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 6. 2B_Rickard (7), Voit (4), T.Estrada (1). HR_Torres (8). CS_Villar (2), Gardner (2). SF_Alberto (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner L,4-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Armstrong
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Castro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|German W,8-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Britton H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_German.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:29. A_41,138 (47,309).
View Comments