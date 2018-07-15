https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Indians-4-13075955.php
Yankees 5, Indians 4
|New York
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Mejia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|New York
|300
|001
|100—5
|Cleveland
|101
|002
|000—4
E_Guyer (3), E.Gonzalez (6), Andujar (7). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Gardner (14), Au.Romine (9). HR_Gregorius (17), Bird (8), J.Ramirez (29). SB_E.Gonzalez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Robertson W,7-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Betances H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,26-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Clevinger L,7-5
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:10. A_35,353 (35,225).
