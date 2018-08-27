https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Orioles-3-13184308.php
Yankees 5, Orioles 3
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|A.Hicks dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|S.Rbnsn lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|New York
|022
|001
|000—5
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000—3
E_G.Torres (15). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Andujar (37). HR_Voit (4), Mancini (18). SB_Villar (19), Gentry (12), J.Peterson 2 (11). SF_Villar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino W,17-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|Green H,12
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson S,4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,7-13
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Carroll
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
WP_Carroll, Green, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:18. A_17,343 (45,971).
