Yankees 5, Orioles 3

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 Stanton rf 5 0 0 0 Gentry cf 5 0 2 0 A.Hicks dh 3 1 1 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 Andujar 3b 5 0 3 2 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 3 1 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 0 0 Voit 1b 3 2 3 2 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn lf 3 1 2 1 S.Rbnsn lf 4 1 1 0 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 Totals 34 5 8 4 Totals 34 3 7 3

New York 022 001 000—5 Baltimore 000 012 000—3

E_G.Torres (15). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 8. 2B_Andujar (37). HR_Voit (4), Mancini (18). SB_Villar (19), Gentry (12), J.Peterson 2 (11). SF_Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Severino W,17-6 5 2-3 4 3 2 2 8 Green H,12 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 Britton H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Robertson S,4-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Baltimore Bundy L,7-13 5 6 4 4 2 7 Carroll 1 1 1 1 2 1 Ramirez 3 1 0 0 2 2

WP_Carroll, Green, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:18. A_17,343 (45,971).